The man shot by police as he exited a vehicle holding a rifle has been identified.Police say he’s 29-year-old Jose Vaca of Bakersfield. He’s recovering at Kern Medical after Monday night’s shooting at Oswell and Niles streets in east Bakersfield. Vaca faces gang charges and possessing an unregistered, loaded semi-automatic rifle, 27-year-old Rogelio Machuca of Bakersfield was his passenger was booked for resisting arrest.

