ASSAULT RIFLE SALES DEADLINE PASSES

The deadline has passed to buy an assault rifle in California as a new state law is set to take effect.The new law is in place as of January 1st. Keith Foster of Second Amendment Sports in Bakersfield says the law considers guns with removable magazines as assault weapons, and that includes those with so-called bullet-buttons which require some type of insertion into a hole to release the magazine. Under the new law, any removable magazine constitutes an assault weapon. Foster says local gun shops will not be allowed to sell AR-15 or AK-47 style guns, and those who already own them must register them as assault weapons with the state. However, owners can remove some of the specified features to no longer qualify the gun as an assault weapon. However, don’t bring them to Second Amendment Sports because these guns will not be allowed on the premises.

Sean Michael Lisle