BIG BAIL FOR ACCUSED STABBER

A woman has pleaded not guilty for stabbing her boyfriend over a year ago.Bail is set at $2 million as 52-year-old Karen Ledesma faces a count of murder in the death of Moises Davalos at a home on South Union Avenue in Bakersfield. Her attorney asked for a lower bail of $500 thousand Wednesday because she turned herself in, but was refused. The defendant showed a look of surprise when Judge Michael Bush said, “I’m not prepared to go that low.” when he agreed back off from having no bail.

