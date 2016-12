The man who took a plea deal for his role in an April shooting in outside the Chuck E. Cheese in southwest Bakersfield has been sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

30-year-old Brent Pratt admitted to being in a street gang earlier this month. Co-defendant Melton Smith will be sentenced for the same reason next week while suspected shooters Derrick Fench and Jazdion Gabriel go on trial next year.

Kelli Forsch