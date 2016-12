The man charged with running over and killing his girlfriend’s son has pleaded not guilty to child cruelty.

The CHP says 38-year-old Tony Santiago backed into nine-year-old Justin Paz in a driveway on Lincoln Avenue in Oildale after an argument with his mother last May, unaware the child was there. A young girl was also hurt in the accident.

Paz’s mother, Clara Marshall, faces similar charges.

Kelli Forsch