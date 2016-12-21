POLICE, DEPUTIES HAND OUT CHRISTMAS BASKETS

Sheriff’s deputies and Bakersfield Police used the 32nd annual Family to Family Food Basket delivery program to put a friendly face on law enforcement.

New BPD Chief Lyle Martin said handing out toys and goodies to underprivileged members of our community is a way for him to pay it forward since his family got a basket when he was younger. Martin hopes Tuesday’s event gives the department a positive image after two officer-involved shootings within a week.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood was also on hand and said he views it as a needed way to reach out to the people they serve.

Kelli Forsch