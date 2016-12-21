STATE WATER SET FOR 45 PERCENT

Allocation estimates are increasing as water managers say rains to the north are helping. The State Water Project says districts are set to get 45 percent of contracted water in the upcoming year, up from the first estimate of 20 percent. Lake Oroville in Butte County is the main reservoir that sends water south through the Delta. The State Water Project is the largest supplier to Kern County with the Kern River also being a major source. The first allocation last year was 10 percent and the water year finished up delivering 60 percent.