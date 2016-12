An elderly man has been killed on Wible Road at White Lane in southwest Bakersfield. Police say he was not in a crosswalk around 6:00 Wednesday night when struck by a large delivery truck. The driver swerved and believed he missed the man, but soon returned and was found not to be under the influence, the victim has not been identified. This is the 15th pedestrian fatality this in just within the city limits of Bakersfield.

Sean Michael Lisle