DOJ TO INVESTIGATE BPD, KCSO

State Attorney General Kamala Harris has launched an investigation into the Sheriff’s Office and BPD. Thursday’s investigation announcement was in response to requests by family members of those killed by law enforcement and community groups. The Civil Rights Enforcement Section will look into specific cases and at a possible pattern of civil rights violations by the two departments. Faith in the Valley asked for the review and spoke with DOJ representatives last week, saying they were “taken aback” by the difficulties families had with law enforcement after the shootings. Harris’s office says the investigation will be exhaustive but conducted in a timely manner. Sheriff Donny Youngblood is not commenting, BPD Chief Lyle Martin says he will meet with the DOJ in January and will cooperate with the investigation.

Sean Michael Lisle