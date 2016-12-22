ERSKINE FIRE CAUSE ANNOUNCED

The cause of the Erskine Fire has been determined to be from a wire and a tree. Kern County Fire investigators headed a multi-agency investigation into what sparked the 47,800 acre wildfire on June 23rd that killed two and destroyed 257 homes. A privately-owned power line between two buildings at the Kern River Archers range had become worn and rubbed against a tree until it arced, causing molten material to fall into vegetation. The non-profit is not commenting on the conclusion and it’s uncertain if they may be held liable. Chief Brian Marshall noted there had been numerous fires in the same location over the years and they would run up Cook’s Peak and stop at the top. That day, it ran wild due to the wind and dry conditions.

Sean Michael Lisle