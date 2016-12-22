FIREFIGHTERS CLAMP DOWN ON VACANT BUILDING FIRES

The Bakersfield Fire Department is ramping up efforts to prevent fires in vacant buildings.

Battalion Chief John Frando says arson investigators work with other city agencies to get a list of unoccupied structures then shut off electricity and gas lines to cut down on fuel sources. Investigators then check to see if anyone has broken in to make sure they are not in an unsafe building or bringing in trash. 74 people have been arrested in recent years for trespassing or starting fires.

Frando says fires in vacant structures are a constant problem, with squatters starting fires for light or to stay warm depending on the time of year.

Kelli Forsch