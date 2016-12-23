A HOLIDAY BEHIND BARS

Inmates at the three state prisons in Kern County are celebrating Christmas even if they can’t be home for the holiday. The Department of Corrections says prisoners cannot be given gifts, but family members will be visiting on Christmas Day at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano as the staff has gotten into the holiday spirit. They have set up a tree and decorations in the visitor center and inmates will be allowed to take family pictures Sunday in front of the three. Christmas is usually a special visiting day at Kern Valley, North Kern and Tehachapi prisons, but this year falls on the regular visitors day of Sunday.

Sean Michael Lisle