A Wasco man has been arrested on several counts of sexual assault in cases that go back to 2009.

A warrant was issued for 42-year-old Arturo Resendiz on Tuesday, and Supervising Deputy DA Melissa Allen says the charges include two counts for assaults against women while two others are for attacks on children.

Resendiz was taken into custody at a house on D Street near 9th Street. Bail is set at $250,000.

SuzG