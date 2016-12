The Bakersfield Condors are kicking off their two-week-long Winter Fest event.

Team Vice President Justin Fahsbender thinks the outdoor skating rink and zip lining activities at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium will end up raising more than $10,000 for local charities. The festivities wrap up with the Outdoor Classic hockey game between the Condors and the Ontario Reign January 7th.

Winter Fest starts Friday at noon.

Kelli Forsch