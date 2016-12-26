HOCKEY STARS FOR WINTERFEST NAMED

The Condors have announce a star-studded lineup for NHL Alumni and Celebrity Game.The game is being played Friday, January 6th at 6:00 PM in the outdoor rink set up at Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium. It will feature an Edmonton Oilers team lead by Wayne Gretsky and a Los Angeles Kings side headed by Luc Robitaille. All told, there are 32 Stanley Cup championships represented by the players.

Team Gretsky includes Kevin Lowe, Craig MacTavish, Dave Semenko, Glenn Anderson, Kelly Buchberger, Danny Gare, Mike Comrie as well as Wayne Gretsky’s son Ty and brother Keith.

Team Robitaille has Rob Blake, Bernie Nicholls, Sean O’Donnell, Daryl Evans, Derek Armstrong, Nelson Emerson, Maroslav Modry, Jamie Storr, Kyle Calder and others.

Actor David Boreanaz of the TV Show Bones heads the list of celebrities.

Sean Michael Lisle