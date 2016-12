Bakersfield police are circulating pictures of the suspect in a robbery that began at Challenger Park.The park is at Harris and Akers roads in southwest Bakersfield. The young man forced the victim to drive him to several ATM machines to make withdrawals on December 12th while threatening to use a Taser, then he stole the vehicle. If this guy looks familiar, call BPD at 327-7111.

Sean Michael Lisle