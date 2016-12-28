DOJ INVESTIGATION, IT’S A GOOD THING?

Justice Department investigation could benefit Sheriff’s Office and BPD. The same kind of investigation happened to the Riverside Police Department beginning in 1999 following the shooting of an unarmed minority woman. RPD Officer Ryan Railsback says they didn’t take it as a negative and takeover by an outside agency, they saw it as an opportunity to do better policing. It took Riverside about five years to satisfy all the requirements of the findings, but they were able to upgrade their equipment and technology because it had been ordered. Railsback was happy to discuss the investigation and sees it as an opportunity to become a modern police force.

Sean Michael Lisle