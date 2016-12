A pair of suspects accused in a double-homicide have appeared in court.Two men accused in the October shooting at a Lamont gas station that left a father and son dead have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A judge ruled Wednesday that Jim Langston and Darnell Hammond will begin trial June 12th in a case that could bring the death penalty. A third suspect who fled to Colorado faces an extradition hearing there on Friday.

