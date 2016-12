The Bank of America on California Avenue near Mohawk Street in southwest Bakersfield has been robbed. Police say the robber came in just after noon Thursday and showed a gun to a teller before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man drove away in what police believe is a brown, four-door compact car, surveillance photos of the man wearing a Giants ball cap with a white S F on it. If you recognize the the man, call BPD at 327-7111.

Sean Michael Lisle