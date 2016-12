A Shafter man is dead following an accident in heavy fog. Shafter police say it happened around 6:30 Thursday morning when a vehicle got stuck on the tracks at Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue, and that caused a traffic reaction that lead to the fatal accident. A Honda Civic swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV killing the driver of the car, visibility was about forty feet and the coroner has not identified the crash victim.

Sean Michael Lisle