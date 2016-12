A man wounded by a police officer during a traffic stop has entered a plea of not guilty. 29-year-old Jose Vaca is accused of exiting a car on December 19th while holding a rifle, and is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and gang enhancement. Bail was set Thursday at $500 thousand. Vaca had made statements in jailhouse news interviews that prosecutors say could be used in the case against him, and those TV reports have been subpoenaed.

Sean Michael Lisle