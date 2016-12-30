SAFE WAYS HOME ON NEW YEARS EVE

There are several ways for people who’ve had too much fun on New Year’s Eve to get home safely…Triple A’s Tipsy Tow service is offered on a first-come-first served basis and is limited to a 10 mile tow for the car and driver only, no passengers. The paid service ‘Designated Driver’ runs all year and requires reservations, which may be made on their website or by phone. You can also call a cab, order Uber or designate a truly sober driver for the night. AAA’s Tipsy Tow is at 800-222-4357. Designated Driver’s number is 661-431-3854, Uber requires an app or online signup. There are also several taxi companies in Bakersfield, their numbers are listed at yellowpages.com.