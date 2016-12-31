DEADLY FOG PILE-UP ON I-5

There have been two major pile ups on southbound interstate 5. Two people have died and a dozen others are injured in a crash just south of the 99 split and another pile up just south of highway 166. As many as 30 vehicles or more were involved starting around 9:00 AM including several semi’s and a propane truck.Traffic backed up from Lebec Road several miles up to copus road as the southbound lanes are closed. Vehicles were reported to have been heading into the fog at high speed and crashing into the stopped vehicles.

Sean Michael Lisle