The Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse was given the honor of taking up the rear of the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. The local mounted entry was listed as 94th among Monday morning’s floats, marching bands, and horseback participants. The Mounted Posse was last in the Rose Parade six years ago. The local equestrians were featured and named on the national TV broadcast.

Sean Michael Lisle