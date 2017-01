The two people killed in a pile-up crash on Interstate 5 have been identified as residents of Manteca, south of Stockton. 50-year-old Miguel Irigoyen and 35-year-old Altagracia Gutierrez died at the scene around 9:00 AM Saturday just north of the Highway 99 split. About a dozen other people were injured as about 30 vehicles piled up in the mid-morning fog.

Sean Michael Lisle