TRANSGENDER TEEN BURIED

The funeral has been held for the transgender teen whose body was found in Hart Park.The body was found New Year’s Eve after being missing for a week. 19-year-old Jai Bornstein was buried at the Home of Peace Cemetery, inside Union Cemetery, in Bakersfield and family had released a statement asking for understanding, “Together we can make this world safer and softer for youth like Jai by treating everyone we meet with dignity and respect no matter how different they may appear.” The body was found New Year’s Eve, a cause of death has not been determined but the family had said Bornstein had gone to the park with the intent to commit suicide.

