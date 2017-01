The celebrity gossip site TMZ is reporting mass murderer Charles Manson is in Bakersfield.The notorious cult leader is receiving treatment for some kind of gastrointestinal illness. The Department of Corrections would not confirm media reports that he’s at Mercy Hospital Downtown. The 82-year-old Manson has been serving a life sentence in Corcoran. He was convicted in the Tate-LaBianca murders that happened in the Los Angeles are in 1969.

Sean Michael Lisle