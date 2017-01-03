MAYOR GOH IS A GO

Bakersfield has a new mayor for the first time in sixteen years.Karen Goh was sworn in during a Tuesday evening ceremony at City Hall. Her first order of business was to present a Key to the City to outgoing Mayor Harvey Hall. She will preside over her first council meeting Wednesday night at they return from the holiday break. Goh said afterwards that her faith will help guide her in treating people fairly and equally. She is the daughter of the founder of Garden Community Church and her brother is its current Senior Pastor, while she directs its educational organization.

Sean Michael Lisle