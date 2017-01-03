MOTHER’S BOYFRIEND ARRESTED

An 8-month old baby boy in Tehachapi is dead and his mother’s boyfriend is in custody. 20-year-old Tobin Phillips was arrested for murder after police and deputies responded to a call late Monday from the mother at her home on Cherry Lane. The suspect was found at a convenience store a couple hours later and taken into custody, the baby had obvious signs of trauma but no identity has been released. The woman left the baby in his care and was dead when she returned to her apartment and he was gone.

