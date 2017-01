An abandoned home in northwest Bakersfield has gone up in smoke twice in the same night, prompting an investigation. The first fire at the house on Nord Ave near Hageman Rd was quickly put out around 10:00 Monday night while the second at 3:30 Tuesday morning completely destroyed the place.

Kern County Firefighters believe all signs point to arson but do not know why anyone would set these fires and have no suspects.

Kelli Forsch