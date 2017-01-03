THIRD SUSPECT ENTERS PLEA

The third suspect in the killing of a Lamont father and son at their gas station is being held without bail.The suspect made an appearance in court which was supposed to be a arraignment. 34-year-old Myron Givan entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday afternoon after a Public Defender asked for a one-week delay, which was granted. However, then the charges were accepted and the plea was entered. Instead, Givan returns to court January 10th to learn whether he will be represented by the Public Defender or by the Indigent Defense Program. Two other co-defendants were arraigned earlier for the October 14th shooting which could bring the death penalty.

