BAKERSFIELD SIZZLES FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

The National Weather Service says 2016 was the second warmest year on record in Bakersfield. This is the third year in a row the city has made the top three hottest years ever.

Meteorologist Scott Rowe says there are a few reasons why last year was 2.9-degrees above normal, including the drought, drying soil and more urbanization of farmland.

Rowe says several Central Valley towns have been experiencing similar heat waves, but he thinks it is too early to tell if the numbers are due to climate change.

Kelli Forsch