BPD ACCUSED OF BEATING STUDENTS

Bakersfield police are facing accusations of brutality by a pair of students.The two young men say they were stopped and beaten for no reason. The local NAACP has posted their story on Facebook, and police confirm force was used in the December 5th incident. An internal investigation has been launched after the social media posting, which has reached about 80 thousand views. Timothy Grismore and Xavier Hines have no criminal records and say they believe police targeted them because of their race. Neither has a criminal history and no charges are pending against them in this case.

Sean Michael Lisle