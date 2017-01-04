FONG AUTHORS FIRST BILL.

Freshman Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield has introduced his first-ever piece of legislation. Assembly Bill 77 would require regulations which cost more than $50 million dollars to implement would first be reviewed by the legislature. Fong says too many expensive rules are being created by unelected bureaucrats. He calls it a common sense measure. It has been a tradition among lawmakers that, should his bill be heard on the floor of the Assembly, it be lambasted and insulted as a freshman initiation.

Sean Michael Lisle