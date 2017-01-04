SEEN MANSON AROUND TOWN?

San Joaquin Community Hospital wants you to know infamous killer Charles Manson is not a patient there. Speculation began Tuesday after a Department of Corrections van was seen at the facility on Chester Avenue. Manson is reported to be getting treatment in Bakersfield for an undisclosed illness after being transported from the state prison in Corcoran. Others are guessing the Tate-LaBianca mastermind is at Mercy Hospital Downtown. All concerned say they cannot divulge any information.

Sean Michael Lisle