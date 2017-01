It’s not exactly a cold case, but a death nearly nine years ago has found justice. A 37-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a case dating back to May 2008. A jury found Eleazar Ambriz guilty Thursday in the shooting of Juan Ponce in front of a home on Lomita Drive in south Bakersfield. Ambriz faces fifty years to life when he’s sentenced in February.

Sean Michael Lisle