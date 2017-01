The Delano office of the Department of Motor Vehicles is closing for remodeling. The office on Jefferson Street shuts down at noon Friday and reopens on Monday, January 30th. Delano residents should first check to see if the services they need can be found online, otherwise, the nearest DMV offices are in Shafter and Porterville. Other offices closer to Highway 99 are in Tulare and Bakersfield.

