The Central Valley Flood Protection Board has released a preliminary update to their flood protection plan.The board is now asking for public input. This week’s weather may give some people a better idea on what may be needed to deal with flooding, and they can submit their comments to the board’s website. The state is set to spend $20 Billion over the next 30 years on flood protection. Want to chime in? http://cvfpb.ca.gov/cvfpp/

Sean Michael Lisle