KERN COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS SKIP THE SANDBAGS

The Kern County Fire Department will NOT be handing out sand or sandbags at any fire stations or at their Bakersfield headquarters.
Sand for sandbags is available in limited quantities at the following locations:
Lamont: David A. Head Community Center, 10300 San Diego St.
Kern River Valley:
Lake Isabella “Tank Park”, Lake Isabella Blvd near Elizabeth Norris Road
Wofford Heights Park- East Evans Rd
Squirrel Mountain Valley – McCray rd and Dogwood Ave.
Hanning Flat-Sierra Way
Kernville – Rodeo Grounds, Scodie Ave.
Havilah – Cal Bodfish Rd.
Twin Oaks – Ed Oakley Hall
Glennville – Linn’s Valley Poso Flat School
Lebec – West of I-5 near Lebec Rd. off ramp
Frazier Mountain County Park
Lake of the Woods – Cuddy Hall
Pine Mountain Club – County Fire Station, Symonds Dr.
Taft – 10th St and Front Street
There are currently no metro Bakersfield locations for sand.
Firefighters are asking folks who want sandbags to protect their homes from this most recent storm to head to home improvement stores.
