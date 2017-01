Newly elected Bakersfield Councilman Jeff Tkac has apparently taken his own life.Police responded to Tkac’s home in the Haggin Oaks area of south Bakersfield at 11:30 AM Thursday to find him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The gun was nearby. He had just sat on his first City Council meeting the night before and the suicide comes as a stunner to those in city government. Tkac was 53 and leaves a wife and three sons, he also owned an irrigation business.

