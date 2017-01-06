FORMER OILFIELD WORKER HEADS TO PRISON

A former oilfield worker who pleaded no contest to threatening two store employees in east Bakersfield has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors believe Lanny Ham was part of a group that tied up and assaulted the victims on Sterling Road near Pioneer Drive in September 2015, but Ham’s attorney Tony Lidgett insists his client is innocent and only took the deal out of fear of losing at trial. Ham must also stay away from the victims for 10 years.

Co-defendant Jesse Miranda is scheduled to be sentenced later this month, while three others have their next court date in February.

Kelli Forsch