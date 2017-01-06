HWY 178 ROCKS! NOT IN A GOOD WAY

Highway 178 remains closed just above the Mouth of the Canyon.Caltrans has no estimate on when it will reopen. The road was shut down from heavy rains Thursday and Caltrans says it’s going to take a lot of work to reopen the road between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella. They may have to blow up the boulders seen below and, whatever they do, hope to have it completed before another storm comes in over the weekend that may cause problems of its own. The Caliente Bodfish Road south of Lake Isabella is also closed, but Highway 155 heading west out of Lake Isabella has reopened.

