BPD: IF I WAS A THIEF

Bakersfield police are leaving notes on cars about what a thief would have seen.“If I Was A Thief” notes outline what a car burglar would have noticed in a vehicle. Officers and volunteers have been patrolling areas with the most break-ins, such as shopping centers and downtown, and looking in windows to see if items are visible. The notes point out valuables, keys and even remote garage door openers that thieves could make use of. The program began just before the holiday season and BPD has been getting positive comments. However, it’s too soon to tell if there has actually been a decrease in crime.

Sean Michael Lisle