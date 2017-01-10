COUNTY BUILDINGS UP SECURITY

Supervisors have voted to add security screening at county buildings. The ordinance was passed Tuesday without a clear idea on costs, but would be similar to what is done at the courthouse and District Attorney’s office. Also uncertain is how long it will take to implement the ordinance and whether it would involve metal detectors at all facilities. Supervisor Leticia Perez said she and her staff are “terrified” that the public has access to the County Administration building without screening.

Sean Michael Lisle