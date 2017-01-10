DEADLY SHOOTING IN GANG AREA

One man is dead and police are looking for several suspects.An adult male was shot on Eye Street, between 6th and 7th streets in central Bakersfield. Tuesday afternoon’s shooting is in the middle of an area police have been targeting due to excessive gang violence. Witnesses say three men in the late teens or early twenties ran eastward after the victim was shot, two had guns in their waistbands and the third was carrying a rifle. The area was extensively searched but no suspects were found. The victim was taken to Kern Medical, but died. There’s no I.D. on him yet.

Sean Michael Lisle