HART PARK FEES STILL WAITING

Supervisors have delayed a vote on imposing parking fees in Hart Park in northeast Bakersfield.The move was made in order to study possible problems that the fee could cause. The board voted Tuesday to revisit the issue next month with the idea that there may be more than just four free days per year. The county has been working on a way to fund Hart Park maintenance for eighteen months. The Board generally have agreed they would rather not impose fees, but most don’t believe there is any other choice. Supervisor Mike Maggard disapproves any fees at Hart Park.

Sean Michael Lisle