The woman accused of plotting with her lover kill her husband in 2014 has entered a plea of not guilty. 37-year-old Sabrina Limon was charged Tuesday with several felony counts. Former Redlands firefighter Jonathan Heard pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday for shooting Robert Limon at his Tehachapi rail yard job. She faces murder, attempted murder and charges stemming from an apparent attempt at poisoning the husband months before his death.

Sean Michael Lisle