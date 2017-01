Bakersfield police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery.The crime was at the Fastrip store at Chester and Truxtun avenues in downtown Bakersfield. The robbery happened at 1:00 AM on December 14th, and the same man may have robbed the El Fogon Restaurant on Brundage Lane half an hour earlier. Call BPD at 327-7111 if you have information about this man.

Sean Michael Lisle