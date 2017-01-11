DEPUTY? WHAT DEPUTY?

The County Administrative Building is set to get new security, including a deputy.A newly-passed ordinance to provide security screening at county buildings will begin with the Truxtun Avenue administrative headquarters. Two metal detectors are being purchased and should be ready to go by March and be operated by a security guard already on duty at the building and a Sheriff’s deputy. However, a call to the Sheriff’s office found they knew nothing about having to divert a deputy for the administrative office. Kern Law Enforcement Association President David Kessler says budget cuts make it questionable that the KCSO would have a deputy to spare as response times increase and rural patrols are done solo. The cost of the detectors is $62,000.

Sean Michael Lisle