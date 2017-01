An overflow crowd was at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield to pay tribute to late city councilman Jeff Tkac.

During Tuesday’s funeral, Monsignor Craig Harrison confirmed a Facebook posting that said Tkac was having trouble after he started taking the sleeping pill Ambien a few weeks ago. However, the coroner has not said what caused Tkac to possibly take his own life one day after his first city council meeting.

Kelli Forsch